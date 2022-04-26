Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $620.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $603.69.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $358.25 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $325.53 and a 52-week high of $1,273.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,646,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.