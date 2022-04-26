Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

BOX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 1,545,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,175. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.77 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

