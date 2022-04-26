Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives $9.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 2,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.65. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

