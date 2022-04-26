Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $672.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $587.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $595.82 and a 200-day moving average of $584.57. The company has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

