Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $127.65. 1,106,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

