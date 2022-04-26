Brokerages Anticipate BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BuzzFeed.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

BZFD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.