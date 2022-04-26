Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $91,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 156,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,177. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

