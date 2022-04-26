Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to post $875.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NLSN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 5,170,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.