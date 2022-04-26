Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. 921,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 2.07. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

