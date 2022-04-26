Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,440. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.