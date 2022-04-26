Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of CHH traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 167,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 in the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

