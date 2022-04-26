Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in CSX by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 736,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CSX by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CSX by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 21,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,526. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

