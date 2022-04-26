Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. General Mills posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

