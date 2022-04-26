Brokerages Expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. 72,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,286. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.99.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

