Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow I-Mab.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,021. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

