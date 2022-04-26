Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.76. 1,554,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,028. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.80.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

