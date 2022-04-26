Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.17). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.