Brokerages Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,868. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

