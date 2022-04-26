Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will report $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 294.08% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

WTER stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 4,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

