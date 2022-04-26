Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to post $605.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.90 million and the lowest is $565.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $653.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

RIG stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.