Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $11.58

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

