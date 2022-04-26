Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $66.84

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.84.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,935. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.
About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
