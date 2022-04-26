Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $66.84

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,935. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

