Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $212.00

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.56.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of JBHT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.01. 1,242,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,282. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

