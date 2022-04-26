Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $34.28

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 17,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

