Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $551.30

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $538.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded down $9.63 on Thursday, reaching $418.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.98. Pool has a 1 year low of $401.51 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.