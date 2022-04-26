Brokerages Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Target Price at $17.73

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

SOVO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 280,106 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.