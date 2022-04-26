Brokerages Set Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Target Price at $78.40

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.92. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is presently 218.20%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

