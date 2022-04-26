Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,829,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,012. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

