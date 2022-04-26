Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

BC traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 886,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,857. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.