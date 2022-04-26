Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $341,043.69 and $42,997.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.07411744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00048091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.