Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops One Day Volume of $93,983.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $333,418.24 and $93,983.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.81 or 0.07403293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

