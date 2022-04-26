Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,897.14 ($36.93).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,530 ($32.25) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($33.46) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,032 ($38.64). 864,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The stock has a market cap of £10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,809.24. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($40.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 40.80 ($0.52) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($38.86), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($505,342.80). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($39.64), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($195,891.15). Insiders sold 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $89,062,408 over the last ninety days.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

