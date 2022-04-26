Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

CABA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 14,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,033,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 44,438 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

