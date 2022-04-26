CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.16 or 0.07419900 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.