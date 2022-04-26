CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to report $68.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CalAmp.
CAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.
CAMP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 4,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.
About CalAmp (Get Rating)
CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CalAmp (CAMP)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.