Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $192-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.79 million.Calix also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.210 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,763. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Calix by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Calix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

