Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.62, but opened at $41.00. Calix shares last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 13,866 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Get Calix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calix by 128.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.