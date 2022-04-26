Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 194,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

