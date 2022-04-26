Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises 0.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 212,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,220,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 366,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 73,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,691 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

