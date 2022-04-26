Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$15.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.85.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.73.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.51%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

