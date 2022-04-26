Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.04

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.04 and last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 130608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.92.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$552.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

