Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

CNI stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $122.46. 1,530,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,746. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,660,000 after buying an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

