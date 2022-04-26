Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$155.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.32.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$156.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,270. The firm has a market cap of C$109.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

