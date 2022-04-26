Carbon Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Carbon has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $19,240.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.49 or 0.07421432 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00047046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,373,972 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

