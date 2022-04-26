Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $29.31 billion and approximately $855.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00175433 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00387291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041876 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

