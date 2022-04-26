Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

