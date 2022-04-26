Carrier Global Co. (CARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

