Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.90

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 14644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $566.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

