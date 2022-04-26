Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

