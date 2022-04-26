Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 311,395 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $5.22.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

